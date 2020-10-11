x

Pharr police searching for 65-year-old missing man

Related Story

Pharr police is asking for help to find 65-year-old Arturo Perez Saldaña.

According to police, his family they haven't seen or heard from him since May and he’s known to visit Mexico.

Perez Saldaña has a white goatee and a cross tattoo on his left inner forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Pharr police at 402-4100.

News
Pharr police searching for 65-year-old missing man
Pharr police searching for 65-year-old missing man
Pharr police is asking for help to find 65-year-old Arturo Perez Saldaña. According to police, his family they haven't... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:36:00 PM CDT October 08, 2020
Radar
7 Days