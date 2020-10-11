Pharr police searching for 65-year-old missing man
Pharr police is asking for help to find 65-year-old Arturo Perez Saldaña.
According to police, his family they haven't seen or heard from him since May and he’s known to visit Mexico.
Perez Saldaña has a white goatee and a cross tattoo on his left inner forearm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Pharr police at 402-4100.
