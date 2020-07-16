Pharr police searching for suspect in connection to an attempted robbery

Authorities in Pharr are searching for a suspect connected to an attempted robbery to a convenience store.

According to a media release, Pharr Police responded to a call concerning an attempted robbery on Saturday July 11 at about 12:13 a.m at the Stripes convenience store located at 1521 W. Ridge in Pharr.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect grabbed the victim and took his wallet. After noticing that there was no currency, the suspect released the wallet.

The suspect left the area in a gray/blue four door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-784-7700 or Pharr Crime Stoppers 956-787-8477.