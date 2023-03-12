Pharr Police Seeking Suspect in Aggravated Robbery
Pharr police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery investigation.
They say a man walked into a Stripes store at 1524 East Nolana on May 30th and entered a restroom.
When he came out, the suspect made his way to the counter, placed down a knife and demanded cash from the register.
He was able to leave on a black motorcycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pharr Police at (956) 787-8477.
