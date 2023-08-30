Pharr police seize more than 700 gallons of liquid meth

Pharr police seized more than 700 gallons of liquid meth on Tuesday.

The discovery happened after an officer was patrolling the area of South Lamar Drive, according to a news release from the city.

City officials say an officer observed three men pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into 5-gallon buckets around liquid tanker trailers.

After the officer called for backup, the Pharr Fire Department responded and noticed crystallization forming around the barrels, the news release stated.

The liquid was tested and it was discovered to be methamphetamine.

The Assistant United States Attorney will take over the case due to the large amount of the seizure.

DEA agents estimate the street value to be over $10 million.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed," Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said in a statement. "This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate. This is great policing! I want to thank our federal DEA partners who always respond and work alongside us, they are outstanding.”