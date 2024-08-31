Pharr Port of Entry Closed to Passenger Vehicles due to Protesters

PHARR – The Pharr port of entry is closed to passenger vehicles but commercial traffic is still allowed to travel southbound.

The city of Pharr put up barricades Monday afternoon due to protesters on the Mexican side of the bridge.

Viewers called CHANNEL 5 NEWS to report wait times as long as 12 hours.

No word yet on when passenger vehicles will be allowed to go through again.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez has the details.

