Pharr Residents Battle Flooding after Heavy Rainfall
PHARR – Residents in Pharr say they often battle flooding after heavy rainfall, but not like the flooding seen Wednesday morning.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS met with a group of homeowners who live off of Iris Street in Pharr.
One homeowner says not only did her car get flooded, her house got flooded as well.
She blames drainage issues as the cause of the flooding and says she's now considering moving.
First Warn 5 Meteorologist Cecilia Gutierrez has more on her story.
Watch the video above for the full report.
