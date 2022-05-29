Pharr residents gather to show support for Uvalde
Valley residents came together in Pharr Wednesday to send prayers to the city of Uvalde after a shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.
"We want to show Uvalde that we are here; we're thinking about them,” Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said. “And that we're praying for them."
For local business owner Irma Elizondo, the tragic shooting caused her to hold her own family a little tighter.
“We're human beings, I think somewhere along the way we forgot that we should love each other and hug each other,” Elizondo said. “And hug our kids in the mornings when we take them to school — give them a kiss."
Valley residents also put together care packages that will soon be delivered to the city of Uvalde thanks to a collaborative effort with students at PSJA Early College High School.
“It sends the message that if we are ever in a dire need ourselves, that people will come and help us also," PSJA Early College High School Principal Alejandro Elias said.
