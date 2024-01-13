x

Pharr survey seeking feedback from residents

Pharr residents are being asked to provide feedback on the programs and services the city offers.

The city released their bi-annual citizen survey.

Answers provided by Pharr residents will be used to measure progress around town, and the trends among residents.

Pharr city officials say they hope to get more suggestions on how to better serve the community.

Nearly 320 people have completed the survey as of Thursday evening.

The survey can be done online. 

