Pharr survey seeking feedback from residents
Related Story
Pharr residents are being asked to provide feedback on the programs and services the city offers.
The city released their bi-annual citizen survey.
Answers provided by Pharr residents will be used to measure progress around town, and the trends among residents.
Pharr city officials say they hope to get more suggestions on how to better serve the community.
Nearly 320 people have completed the survey as of Thursday evening.
News
Pharr residents are being asked to provide feedback on the programs and services the city offers. The city released... More >>
News Video
-
LIST: Warming shelters opening across the Valley
-
Tips on protecting your car against the cold weather
-
Weslaco hardware store owner provides tips on preparing your home ahead of...
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses upcoming Arctic blast
-
Donna police seeking man accused of shooting girlfriend in the shoulder