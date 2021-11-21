x

Pharr teen accused of breaking into vehicle

A suspected burglar is behind bars after his alleged victim saw him breaking into his vehicle, police said Friday.

Miguel Marroquin, 18, was arrested Wednesday after a Pharr police officer was flagged down by a man who reported that he was following someone he witnessed breaking into his vehicle, according to a news release.

The victim observed the suspect – Marroquin – in his vehicle at the 900 block of S. Palm Drive and followed him until he waved down the police officer, the release stated.

Marroquin, a confirmed gang member, was charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

“Cash taken by the subject from the victim's vehicle was recovered and released back to the victim,” the news release stated.   

