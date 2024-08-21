Phase one of road expansion project in McAllen underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday in McAllen for a road expansion project.

As part of the project, Auburn Avenue between Taylor and Ware roads will go from two to four lanes.

The road will also have a continuous left turn lane and shoulder lanes.

“This is a corridor that connects the city of McAllen to communities like Alton, Mission, Sharyland — that whole area,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said. “This is a very highly traveled roadway, and the expansion of this roadway really just brings a lot of safety, and again that connectivity.”

Construction will be done in phases, the first of which is already underway.

The expansion is expected to be complete in summer 2026.