Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter
With several people showing up to the migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park to pick up family members, officials announced pickups are not allowed.
"We still have immigrants that are still coming across. By all means, we don't want anybody to be driving around there late at night and they have a group and they're faced with them, and if they pick them up, then there may be an issue with breaking the law,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable Larry Gallardo said. “They need to go through the process and then go from there."
A spokesperson for the city of McAllen also said no releases will be allowed at this time.
Channel 5 News was also told migrants in the compound are responsible for their own transportation, but they can't be picked up until they're cleared by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
