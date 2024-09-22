Pinning ceremony held for new Alamo fire chief
Related Story
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores. We apologize for the error.
A pinning ceremony was held Thursday for Alamo's new fire chief.
Roman Candelario Flores was appointed to the position during a special meeting back in August.
"I'm very excited to be the fire chief of the city of Alamo," Flores said. "To be the fire chief of the hometown where I grew up in, it just means the world to me."
Flores brings over two decades of firefighting and emergency response experience.
News
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores. We apologize... More >>
News Video
-
Original Dora the Explorer voice actor makes comeback on show renewal
-
Weslaco city leaders respond to property tax rate concerns
-
Donna man arrested in connection with auto theft investigation
-
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024