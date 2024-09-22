x

Pinning ceremony held for new Alamo fire chief

By: Sarah Cervera

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores. We apologize for the error. 

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday for Alamo's new fire chief.

Roman Candelario Flores was appointed to the position during a special meeting back in August.

"I'm very excited to be the fire chief of the city of Alamo," Flores said. "To be the fire chief of the hometown where I grew up in, it just means the world to me."

Flores brings over two decades of firefighting and emergency response experience.

