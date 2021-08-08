x

Pioneer Football Fourth Round

SHARYLAND - After defeating their first three playoff opponents, Pioneer made history making it to the fourth round.

No other football program in Sharyland ISD history has done so.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with the team to see how they felt about the accomplishment.

News
