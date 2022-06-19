Pitch meeting held in Weslaco for entrepreneurs
A group of hopeful entrepreneurs met Monday at a hub for people trying to start new businesses.
The Rio Grande Valley Angel Network met at the UTRGV Center for Innovation and Commercialization in Weslaco to hear three companies pitch to local investors.
The angel investors group recently started meeting in person again after Covid.
Those looking for help in developing a business can contact the hub at 956-665-3917.
