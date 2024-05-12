Planning begins after Hidalgo County voters approve $195 million bond for drainage improvement projects

A total of 26 drainage projects are getting the funds they need thanks to Hidalgo County voters.

Residents voted in favor of a $195 million bond that will fund the drainage projects and reduce flooding throughout the county.

About $85 million from the bond will be used to further increase capacity along Hidalgo County's main drains, an extension of projects that are already in the works.

“We're going to continue widening the system that receives water from the different entities, “Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

The money will also be used to help finish projects already in the works.

The cost of each project ranges from $800,000 to $23 million.

Fuentes added that the projects should start a lot quicker than previous bond programs.

“We are a lot more prepared as far as project readiness,” Fuentes said. “So we're going to be able to push these a lot faster."

