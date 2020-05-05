Point Isabel ISD surprises high school seniors with mini-parade

PORT ISABEL — Complete with police escort, every senior at Port Isabel High School got their own mini parade as administrators, teachers and coaches walked up, planted a sign and took pictures.

On Monday, Point Isabel Independent School District celebrated each of the 167 members of the senior class.

Superintendent Teri Capistran says one positive to come from the new way of learning and life is the skills the seniors have learned.

“They are going to be so useful in their future employment and when they go off to college. When students go off to college, they're going to have to navigate through so many different new challenges that they've never experienced. So, for many of our students they're getting a jumpstart,” said Capistran.

