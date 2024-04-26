Policía de Brownsville investiga tráiler robado
En el Condado Cameron detectives de la policía de Brownsville están investigando el robo de un tráiler ocurrido en la cuadra 4700 de Nile River el 3 de febrero.
Si alguien tiene alguna pista sobre este robo, se le pide llamar a la línea de testigos contra el crímen de Brownsville al (956) 546-8477.
