Policía de Edcouch investiga apuñalamiento en un bar de la ciudad
Related Story
La policía de Edcouch está investigando un apuñalamiento en un bar el fin de semana.
Esta tarde se confirmó que tres personas fueron hospitalizadas tras ser apuñaladas en Buck-Horn Bar and Grill.
La información de la policía es limitada, pero nos dicen que tienen un sospechoso, y que enfrentará cargos.
Los mantendremos informados cuando descubramos su nombre.
News
La policía de Edcouch está investigando un apuñalamiento en un bar el fin de semana. Esta tarde se confirmó... More >>
News Video
-
Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative
-
Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
-
Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial
-
Records: Son of Starr County judge arrested for cattle theft
-
Driver identified in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
Sports Video
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco