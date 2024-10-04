x

Policía de Edcouch investiga apuñalamiento en un bar de la ciudad

By: Diego Del Otero

La policía de Edcouch está investigando un apuñalamiento en un bar el fin de semana.

Esta tarde se confirmó que tres personas fueron hospitalizadas tras ser apuñaladas en Buck-Horn Bar and Grill.

La información de la policía es limitada, pero nos dicen que tienen un sospechoso, y que enfrentará cargos.

Los mantendremos informados cuando descubramos su nombre.

