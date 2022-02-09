Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Edinburg

One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a rollover crash in Edinburg Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the city.

Edinburg police officers responded to the southbound lanes of the 7100 block of north Expressway 281 at about 2 p.m.

Police learned a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck collided with a white Ford F-250 pickup truck that was towing a lowboy trailer.

“The driver of the silver F-250 then struck two tractors on the side of the road and rolled over,” a news release from the city of Edinburg stated. “The 52-year-old man driving the silver F-250 pickup truck was transported to DHR hospital where he later died.”

The identity of the 52-year-old man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.

The 39-year-old man driving the white F-250 pickup truck was taken to DHR hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.