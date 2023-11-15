Police Advise Protecting Yourself in Robbery Situation

DONNA – Police say it’s important to protect yourself in situations such as a robbery.

If you’re a bystander at a store during a robbery, you may have to decide between staying of fleeing the scene.

"If there's an opportunity without getting hurt and getting anybody else hurt, then take it,” says Cpt. Rick Suarez with the Donna Police Department. “Never risk your life for money. Money is replaceable. Items are replaceable."

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing explains why you should think before you act.

Watch the video above for the full story.