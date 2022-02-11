Police Arrest Teen at Public Pool after Finding BB Gun

EDINBURG – A teen with a BB gun at the municipal swimming pool is in custody.

The police said the 14-year-old entered the city of Edinburg Recreational Facility Tuesday afternoon with what appeared to be a handgun. Edinburg Police Chief David White said park staff were quick to respond and relocated the children to another center.

The facilities were placed on lockdown until the all clear was given.

Officers found the alleged weapon inside his backpack and identified it to be a BB gun.

The pool is located next to the Edinburg Parks and Recreation building on the 300 block of Palm Drive.

Edinburg city council member Richard Molina told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the children participating in summer programs were all moved to the activity center. The staff and children are all safe and given the all clear.

The facility operates the program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents were notified to pick up their children.

Edinburg police chief said at this time charges for the teen are pending. It’s unsure what exact charges the suspect is facing.