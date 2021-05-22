x

Police: Body found in truck outside Edinburg convenience store

Related Story

The body of a 44-year-old man was found inside a parked truck at a convenience store on East Richardson Road in Edinburg Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the man was discovered at approximately 4 p.m. when police arrived at the scene.

No further details were released.

The Edinburg Police Department continues to investigate. 

This is a developing story, check back for update.

News
Police: Body found in truck outside Edinburg...
Police: Body found in truck outside Edinburg convenience store
The body of a 44-year-old man was found inside a parked truck at a convenience store on East Richardson Road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 Thursday, May 20, 2021 10:03:00 PM CDT May 20, 2021
Radar
7 Days