Police: Body found in truck outside Edinburg convenience store
Related Story
The body of a 44-year-old man was found inside a parked truck at a convenience store on East Richardson Road in Edinburg Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the man was discovered at approximately 4 p.m. when police arrived at the scene.
No further details were released.
The Edinburg Police Department continues to investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for update.
News
The body of a 44-year-old man was found inside a parked truck at a convenience store on East Richardson Road... More >>