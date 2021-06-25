Police: Body recovered from Rio Grande near Brownsville & Matamoros bridge
Related Story
The body of a man was recovered from the Rio Grande near the Brownsville and Matamoros bridge on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department.
Brownsville police received a call at about 10 a.m. about a body located in the river.
Brownsville's Criminal Investigation Unit, police and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters recovered the body of a man from the water, according to police.
The man has not yet been identified. Police say there were no signs of trauma.
News
The body of a man was recovered from the Rio Grande near the Brownsville and Matamoros bridge on Wednesday, according... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 25, 2021
-
Hidalgo County mayors come up with master plan to fix drainage issues
-
Hidalgo County mayors working together to fix drainage issues
-
Valley leads state with highest vaccination rate
-
Valley nonprofit reacts to Abbott rejecting dating violence prevention bill