Police: Body recovered from Rio Grande near Brownsville & Matamoros bridge

The body of a man was recovered from the Rio Grande near the Brownsville and Matamoros bridge on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police received a call at about 10 a.m. about a body located in the river.

Brownsville's Criminal Investigation Unit, police and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters recovered the body of a man from the water, according to police.

The man has not yet been identified. Police say there were no signs of trauma.