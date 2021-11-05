Home
New Edinburg hike and bike trail honors Valley veteran
A Valley native who died trying to save members of his unit in Vietnam was honored Friday in his hometown of Edinburg. The city broke...
Vaccinations for young children begin at Edinburg CISD clinics
Hundreds of children in the 5-11 age group...
Body found in Mercedes apartment complex
An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old woman...
Weather
Nov. 5, 2021: Sun returns with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 4, 2021: Cold front arrives in the Valley
Cold front arrives in Valley Wednesday night
A cold front will move through the Rio...
Sports
UTRGV Baseball to Host Texas for First time in 51 years
EDINBURG- The UTRGV baseball program will be playing host to the Texas Longhorns on April 26, 2022 this upcoming spring baseball season according to the schedule...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 4, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Feature: Donna North's Deandray Quezada Turns Struggle to Success
DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North going 0-6 this...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Hechos Valle
Más agentes y patrullas de vigilancia a lo largo y ancho del Río Grande
Ante la posible llegada de cientos de migrantes a nuestra frontera sur, por una caravana que progresa hacia el norte en territorio mexicano en estos momentos....
Investigan el hallazgo de un cadáver en una unidad de apartamentos en Mercedes
Se está llevando a cabo una investigación después...
Pfizer: píldora reduce hospitalización y decesos en un 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) - Pfizer Inc. aseguró el viernes...
Police chief: Man shoots ex-wife’s boyfriend, then self outside Mission hospital
News Video
Body found in Mercedes apartment complex
New Edinburg hike and bike trail honors Valley veteran
Border reopening to fully-vaccinated travelers on Monday
Vaccinations begin at Edinburg CISD clinics
South Pole Illuminated Festival returning to McAllen
Sports Video
UTRGV TO HOST TEXAS ON 4/26
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 4, 2021
Deandray Quezada Feature
Week 10 Playmakers: Part Two
Girls volleyball highlights: Bi-District Round