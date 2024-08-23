Police: Cyclist killed following McAllen crash
Related Story
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, according to the McAllen Police Department.
The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:47 p.m. on McColl Road near Jonquil Avenue, McAllen Police spokesman John Saenz said in a statement that was made on Thursday to Channel 5 News.
The bicyclist, identified as an elderly male, was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died, Saenz added.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.
Saenz added that the release of the cyclist’s name is pending “appropriate notifications.”
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
News
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, according to the McAllen Police Department. The... More >>
News Video
-
City of Alton working to get firefighters EMT certified
-
McAllen Chik-Fil-A location donating proceeds to Adan De La Cruz's family
-
Woman pleads to lesser charge in autistic nephew's death in Brownsville
-
Alamo police identify fourth suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting
-
Deadly Weslaco house fire under investigation