Police: Harlingen High School student accused of posting picture of gun, facing terroristic threat charge

A Harlingen High School student is facing a terroristic threat charge after police say he posted a picture of a gun on social media, according to Harlingen police Sgt. Larry Moore.

Police responded to the campus Wednesday morning regarding reports of a picture of a student putting a gun in his backpack, police said.

Officers arrived at the campus and found no weapon.

The student, identified only as a sophomore, will be charged with terroristic threat, Moore said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.