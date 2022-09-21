Police: Harlingen man, 18, charged with murder in connection with deadly July shooting

An 18-year-old Harlingen man has been charged with murder in connection with the July shooting death of another 18-year-old, police announced Monday.

Vince Levi Van Cise, 18, of Harlingen has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies.

Van Cise's bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $200,000 for both assault charges.

On July 5 at about 2 a.m., Harlingen police responded to a shooting in the area of westbound Expressway 83 frontage road near Bass Boulevard and found that Jaime Medina, 18, of Harlingen had been shot and killed.

After more than two months of interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance and following up on tips, Harlingen investigators on Friday secured an arrest warrant for Van Cise on a murder charge.

Van Cise was found at his home and taken into custody without incident, police said.

He has been arraigned and taken to Cameron County jail.