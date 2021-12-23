Police: Harlingen man may have had medical issue leading up to crash

HARLINGEN — A Harlingen man is recovering at a hospital after police say he crashed into a building.

Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore told CHANNEL 5 NEWS it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of North 77 Sunshine Strip and North 13th Street.

Moore says the man stuck an unattended parked vehicle and then crashed into the building. He added initial reported show that the man may have had a medical issue leading up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.