Police identify body found in Edinburg

A body discovered early Saturday morning was identified by Edinburg police, according to a news release.

Officers with Edinburg Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Turquoise Avenue where the found the body of 48-year-old Mauro Garza.

According to the news release, officers found the body of the deceased male in a “state of decomposition.”

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.

Those with any information are urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or 956-383-8477.

