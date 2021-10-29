Police Identify Suspect in Aggravated Robbery at Elsa Bakery

ELSA – Authorities have identified the suspect connected to a robbery at an Elsa bakery last Saturday.

Police are looking for 44-year-old Benjamin Piedra, wanted for aggravated robbery.

Piedra was armed with a knife when he allegedly committed the crime at the La Reynera Bakery on South Broadway.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance.

The 44-year-old is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall, brown eyes and has tattoos on his left arm and on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Piedra is asked to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4127.