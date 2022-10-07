Police investigating after false report of shots fired at McAllen High School

The McAllen Independent School district said all students and staff at McAllen High School are safe Tuesday after what turned out to be a false report of shots fired.

The report sent the campus into a "secure" status.

According to district spokesman Mark May, the phone call came from a different area code to the McAllen Police Department, causing the district's police department to respond immediately and sweep the campus.

The "secure" status was lifted Tuesday afternoon and police checked the other high schools as a precaution.