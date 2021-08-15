Police investigating after man found dead on the side of the road in Brownsville

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Brownsville Friday morning, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

At 9:32 a.m., Brownsville police responded to a person down at the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas.

They found a man "on the side of the road with blood on his face," according to police.

When Brownsville Fire Department EMS arrived, the man was deceased, police said.

The man has not yet been identified, but police say he appears to be in his 30s.

Neighbors who live in the area tell Channel 5 News that gunshots were heard about an hour before the body was discovered.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit remains on the scene.