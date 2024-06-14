Police investigating break-in at UTRGV Brownsville building

Campus police at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville received a report of a burglary of a building on Wednesday.

Campus police said they received the call at around 6:40 p.m. and were dispatched to the UTRGV Duckhead building. The building consists of a structure with two bathrooms and a mechanical room.

A spokesperson with the university said the building is off-campus, where they have a parking lot and athletic fields.

They said early indication is that the suspects were unable to enter the bathrooms and instead gained access to the mechanical room.

Police said the suspects used force to gain access into the building, causing an unknown amount of damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

No items were reported stolen.