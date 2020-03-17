Police Investigating Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash
Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that took place early Sunday morning.
A male was hit on the expressway near Border Avenue.
His age and identity have not been released.
Details are limited at this time.
