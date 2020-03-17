x

Police Investigating Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash

Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that took place early Sunday morning.

A male was hit on the expressway near Border Avenue.

His age and identity have not been released.

Details are limited at this time.

