Police: Man, 28, arraigned on indecent assault charge in connection with McAllen assault investigation

A man was arraigned on an indecent assault charge on Wednesday, a week after he's accused of grabbing a runner on a city trail in McAllen.

McAllen police say Eduardo Ramon, 28, was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $25,000.

McAllen police say Ramon had been previously arrested in Pharr on Saturday for the same charge.

"The McAllen Police Department expresses its thanks to Pharr Police Department for their collaborative efforts that resulted in the expeditious identification of the suspect in this case”, McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. "Eduardo Ramon had been previously arrested in Pharr for Indecent Assault on February 5, 2022."

Pharr police say though Ramon was arrested Feb. 5, the offense in Pharr occurred on Jan. 18.

"One of our off-duty officers was riding his bike and with very limited information, observed the suspect on the trail so decided to speak with him in a casual conversation," Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said in a statement. "Based on the conversation, the officer felt he may be a suspect, so he passed the information on to our Investigative Unit. Detectives were able to track the suspect down and obtain a confession and recovered the bike he used when the suspect committed this offense."

Pharr police say no other offenses were reported.