Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Harlingen
A man has been hospitalized after he was hit by a train in Harlingen Friday morning, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department.
The man, who appears to be in his 20s, was hit by a train near Ed Carey Drive and Sam Houston Drive at about 8 a.m., Moore said.
Harlingen police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
