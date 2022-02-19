x

Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Harlingen

Related Story

A man has been hospitalized after he was hit by a train in Harlingen Friday morning, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, was hit by a train near Ed Carey Drive and Sam Houston Drive at about 8 a.m., Moore said.

Harlingen police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

News
Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by...
Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Harlingen
A man has been hospitalized after he was hit by a train in Harlingen Friday morning, according to Sgt. Larry... More >>
1 week ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 8:14:00 AM CST February 11, 2022
Radar
7 Days