Police: No charges filed in connection with Pharr crash that killed 8-year-old boy

The driver involved in an April 26 crash that killed an 8-year-old boy will not face any charges, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Caleb Ramirez died after he was struck by a truck at the 700 block of East Eller Street while he was riding his bicycle near his home, police said.

On Friday, police said a Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict the driver involved in the crash after determining there was not enough evidence or cause to bring charges forward.

“We were already expecting that,” Caleb’s mother, Sonia Hernandez, said.

Police confirmed to Channel 5 News that the driver was a 17-year-old male who did not have a license. He was cited for being behind the wheel on the day of the crash.

Police added that they are closing the investigation following the decision from the grand jury.

“The facts are there, there are missing links,” Hernandez said. “We are going to fight, and we are going to clear Caleb’s name. We are going to show the community it is not just for Caleb, it can be another child."

The Pharr Police Department said the evidence they submitted to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office for review before it was presented before a grand jury included body cam footage, doorbell video, witness statements and the police report of the crash.

"I believe the grand jury did not have the correct information and evidence only because the 17-year-old driver was not tested," Hernandez said.

The Pharr Police Department said officers did not test the driver's blood levels because there was no probable cause, and they did not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"What do you mean there was no probable cause, our child was already dead on the street," Hernandez said.

Hernandez and her family joined a group of cyclist who ride every last Friday of the month to spread the word on bike safety.

"We are going to ride to and to make vehicles aware there are bicyclists on the road, and they also have the right to use the street," Hernandez said. "If this happens again, this case will cross their minds. Caleb's name will cross their mind."

Watch the video above for the full story.