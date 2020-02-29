UPDATE (10/13): The officer involved is set to return to work Monday.

The officer was put on paid administrative leave after the shooting as standard procedure.

The shooting happened last week at a home on First Street and West St. Charles Street.

Investigators said the suspect refused to drop a weapon, resulting in officers opening fire.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating.

--------------

UPDATE (10/9): The Brownsville police officer remains on paid administrative leave.

Brownsville police spokesperson J.J. Trevino said the officer received the time off to recover from the incident. He said during the leave of absence, the officer will be evaluated to ensure they are mentally ready to return to duty.

"The psychologist just to make sure that they are OK. Everybody handles this in a different light and different light, so the officers have to get evaluated to make sure they're cleared," he said.

Trevino said an officer's leave may be extended if the evaluating psychologist determined the officer needs more time before returning to active duty.

He added the administrative leave is independent of the investigation into the shooting.

The Texas Rangers continue investigating.

--------------

BROWNSVILLE – The police officer involved in a fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave with pay for three days, per Brownsville police protocol.

Brownsville police spokesperson J.J. Trevino said the officers were attempting to serve a warrant to 31-year-old German Ornelas at a home on the corner of 1st and Saint Charles streets.

According to a Brownsville police press release, when officers entered the home, Ornelas was holding a knife.

Trevino said the man refused orders to drop the weapon forcing officers to open fire against him.

Ornelas later died at the hospital.