Police Posts Notice to Look Out for Burglars in Pharr Subdivision

PHARR – People in one neighborhood are being warned to watch out for car thefts.

Residents in the Jackson South Estates subdivision say the Pharr Police Department posted a notice on their doors last week.

The flyer explained the gated subdivision has been the center of car burglaries. Police say residents haven’t been locking their cars and have been leaving valuables inside.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS attempted to reach out to Pharr police about what they’re doing about this. We have yet to get a response.

City management did not respond either.

The flyer encourages people to make contact with their neighbors and report anything suspicious to Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.

