x

Police release identities of people found dead in Brownsville building

Related Story

Brownsville police continue investigating the deaths of two people.

Their bodies were discovered inside a building on the 1300 block of East Tyler Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the victims found dead as 42-year-old Ricardo Lopez and 43-year-old Laura Veronica Alanis. No word if foul play may be involved in their deaths.

News
Police release identities of people found dead...
Police release identities of people found dead in Brownsville building
Brownsville police continue investigating the deaths of two people. Their bodies were discovered inside a building on the 1300... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 5:06:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020
Radar
7 Days