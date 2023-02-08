Police release identities of people found dead in Brownsville building
Related Story
Brownsville police continue investigating the deaths of two people.
Their bodies were discovered inside a building on the 1300 block of East Tyler Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police identified the victims found dead as 42-year-old Ricardo Lopez and 43-year-old Laura Veronica Alanis. No word if foul play may be involved in their deaths.
News
Brownsville police continue investigating the deaths of two people. Their bodies were discovered inside a building on the 1300... More >>
News Video
-
Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts
-
Edinburg seeking hometown heroes nominees
-
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
-
Mercedes workshop helping out small business owners
-
Brownsville organization requesting state funding to keep rental assistance program