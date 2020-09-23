Police Say No Foul Play in Weslaco Death Investigation
Related Story
UPDATE (6/4): Investigators say no foul play was committed in a death of a woman.
Officials are waiting on toxicology results.
--------
WESLACO – A death investigation remains underway in Weslaco.
Police were called to the scene Sunday afternoon on South Westgate Drive.
Public Information Officer Eric Hernandez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the body of a woman was removed from an apartment complex.
No other information is available at this time.
News
UPDATE (6/4): Investigators say no foul play was committed in a death of a woman. Officials are waiting on... More >>
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Taco Ole
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Partial Knee Replacement
-
UTRGV athletes launch 'Vaqueros United' initiative
-
Texas State Teachers Association survey reveals concerns about how school districts will...
-
New details emerge about woman accused of sending poison to President Trump...