Police Say No Foul Play in Weslaco Death Investigation

UPDATE (6/4): Investigators say no foul play was committed in a death of a woman.

Officials are waiting on toxicology results.

WESLACO – A death investigation remains underway in Weslaco.

Police were called to the scene Sunday afternoon on South Westgate Drive.

Public Information Officer Eric Hernandez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the body of a woman was removed from an apartment complex.

No other information is available at this time.

