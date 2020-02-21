Police search for burglar who broke into 2 Edinburg restaurants
EDINBURG – Police say the same suspect is behind back-to-back restaurant burglaries within two miles of each other.
Surveillance footage captured the male suspect in the act. Authorities say he took off in an older model Chevy truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
Watch the video above for further details.
