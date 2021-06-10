Police search for package thief
Brownsville police are looking for a woman seen on camera walking away with a package that police say wasn't hers.
The theft occurred on Tuesday, June 1 at the 1800 block of La Mancha Drive.
Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
