x

Police search for package thief

Related Story

Brownsville police are looking for a woman seen on camera walking away with a package that police say wasn't hers. 

The theft occurred on Tuesday, June 1 at the 1800 block of La Mancha Drive.

Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

News
Police search for package thief
Police search for package thief
Brownsville police are looking for a woman seen on camera walking away with a package that police say wasn't hers.... More >>
4 days ago Saturday, June 05 2021 Jun 5, 2021 Saturday, June 05, 2021 10:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2021
Radar
7 Days