Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect

HARLINGEN - Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing.

Officers were called to Valley Baptist Medical Center in reference to a stabbing victim on Thursday.

Investigators say Isaac Pilar Vasquez got into a fight with the victim. They say he allegedly stabbed in during the fight and then fled the scene.

Vasquez is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was last seen driving a white colored 2015 Chevy Traverse.

If you have any information call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5508 or their Crime Stoppers at 425-8477.