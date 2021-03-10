x

Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect

Related Story

HARLINGEN - Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing. 

Officers were called to Valley Baptist Medical Center in reference to a stabbing victim on Thursday. 

Investigators say Isaac Pilar Vasquez got into a fight with the victim. They say he allegedly stabbed in during the fight and then fled the scene. 

Vasquez is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

He was last seen driving a white colored 2015 Chevy Traverse. 

If you have any information call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5508 or their Crime Stoppers at 425-8477.

News
Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect
Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect
HARLINGEN - Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing. Officers were called to Valley Baptist Medical Center in... More >>
2 years ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 8:02:25 PM CDT March 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days