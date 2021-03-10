Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect
Related Story
HARLINGEN - Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing.
Officers were called to Valley Baptist Medical Center in reference to a stabbing victim on Thursday.
Investigators say Isaac Pilar Vasquez got into a fight with the victim. They say he allegedly stabbed in during the fight and then fled the scene.
Vasquez is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was last seen driving a white colored 2015 Chevy Traverse.
If you have any information call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5508 or their Crime Stoppers at 425-8477.
News
HARLINGEN - Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing. Officers were called to Valley Baptist Medical Center in... More >>
News Video
-
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez reacts to Abbott's visit to Valley
-
'Use common sense': Rio Grande City hosts virtual town hall to discuss...
-
Health officials warn against waiting for J&J's single dose vaccine
-
Gov. Abbott cites immigration policy changes as reason for surge in border...
-
Cameron County hospitals encourage continued use of face masks