Police Searching for Thief after Returning Stolen Truck

ALAMO – Police are still on the lookout for a man wanted for stealing a truck.

The truck owner says he just bought a 2018 Toyota Tundra a couple of months ago.

"I didn't know anything was wrong this morning. I was on my way to work, and when I opened the door I got an odor of cigarette. I don't smoke."

He says he noticed the truck’s seat was moved forward and wasn’t parked how he left it.

That is when he says he decided to check the security camera and saw a man standing in his driveway at 2 a.m.

He says the intruder looked like he had a set of keys that look like his.

"He gets in the truck; he sits in the truck for about 20 minutes," he says.

At 2:20 a.m. he says the intruder takes off and comes back at approximately 6 a.m.

He says the thief then got out of the truck, stared into the window and went back inside the truck before leaving.

Police recovered a knife in the driveway by the truck, about 10 feet away from his son’s window.

Alamo police are still looking for the man, if you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.

