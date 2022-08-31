Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate 91-Year-Old’s Family

UPDATE (01/02): Weslaco police said the 91-year-old man hospitalized at Knapp Medical Center was released back to his family.

Juan Gaona Martinez of Donna was reunited with his family on Saturday. They thought he was with other family members traveling in Mexico.

Martinez was being treated while hospital staff and local police searched for any of his family members.

“He was safe, sound and not wandering around. He wasn’t lost. In some of those cases then we do the silver alert versus the amber alert,” Weslaco Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Bernie Garza said.

The family added media coverage led them to locate Martinez’s whereabouts.

------

WESLACO – A Hidalgo County hospital is seeking the public’s help to locate family members of a 91-year-old man.

Knapp Medical Center said Juan Gaona Martinez was first brought to the hospital last year. He was admitted to the hospital several days ago without identification.

According to Donna police, the man is thought to be homeless.

He said his last residence was in Donna, although police said he may possibly be from Edcouch-Elsa or from Mexico.

Gaona is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has salt-and-colored hair and browns eyes. He also has a light-colored birthmark on the left side of his nose.

The 91-year-old man said he has a daughter named Maria Elena and a son who lives in Alamo.

Knapp Medical Center said they are working with Weslaco police to help track down any potential family members.

"It's a concern because if he's got medical issues that we need to be aware of, the family knows the medical history or what not. Please if anybody recognizes this gentleman, call," Weslaco Police Department Sgt. Bernie Garza urged.

Anyone with information that can help in locating the man’s relatives can contact the Knapp Security Department at 956-969-5577 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.