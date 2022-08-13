Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
Related Story
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan.
Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD.
Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal.
Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
Those with information on where to find Ledesma are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
News
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma... More >>
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
-
La Feria ISD votes to hire armed security officers
-
Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say
-
Jurors selected for voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor
-
McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store