Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan.

Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD.

Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal.

Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.

Those with information on where to find Ledesma are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

