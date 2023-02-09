x

Police Seeking Train Victim's Identity

Related Story

HARGLINGEN – Police needs your help to identify a man who was struck and killed by a train in Harlingen.

The incident happened last Monday near Jefferson Ave and Commerce St.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a computer-generated image of the victim.

If you or anyone you know recognizes the man, contact Harlingen police at 956-425-8477. 

News
Police Seeking Train Victim’s Identity
Police Seeking Train Victim’s Identity
HARGLINGEN – Police needs your help to identify a man who was struck and killed by a train in Harlingen.... More >>
5 years ago Tuesday, June 27 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 4:26:59 PM CDT June 27, 2017
Radar
7 Days