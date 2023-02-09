Police Seeking Train Victim's Identity
HARGLINGEN – Police needs your help to identify a man who was struck and killed by a train in Harlingen.
The incident happened last Monday near Jefferson Ave and Commerce St.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a computer-generated image of the victim.
If you or anyone you know recognizes the man, contact Harlingen police at 956-425-8477.
