Police Seeks Public’s Help to Find Harlingen Man
HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are looking into a welfare concern of a 62-year-old man.
Officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of South F Street on Tuesday.
A family member reported she couldn’t locate her brother, Ernesto Gonzales. She was supposed to meet him the same day but he never arrived.
"She had spoke with him. They were supposed to meet at this place of employment and he never made it there. His truck was in the parking lot but she wasn't able to get a hold of him," Harlingen Police Department Commander John Parrish said.
Friends and family of the man said he recently lost his mother.
Anyone with information on Gonzales’s whereabouts can call Harlingen police at 956-425-8477.
