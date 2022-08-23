Police: Two dead after Edinburg crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning, according to city officials.

At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south I-69C in reference to a major accident.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw that a dark gray Chrysler Crossfire had rolled over in the northbound lanes.

According to police, there was a female lying on the roadway next to the vehicle.

Officers also saw a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with damage to its front end on the driver's side, and a Peterbilt big rig with a car transport trailer stopped along the expressway.

During the investigation, officers learned that the big rig and the pick-up truck had collided with the Chrysler Crossfire.

According to the news release, the female driver and the male passenger of the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

This case is still under investigation.

Toxicology results are pending.